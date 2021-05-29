Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEWL traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55.

Get Keweenaw Land Association alerts:

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. It provides pulpwood, pallet sawbolts, sawtimber, and veneer for consuming mills. The company also sells real estate properties, and sand and gravel; and offers recreational and mineral rights leasing services, as well as wood scaling and inventory management services for various customers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.