Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KEWL traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.