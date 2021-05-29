Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.83

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $13.56. Kimball International shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 204,916 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBAL shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after buying an additional 1,319,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 606,233 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Kimball International by 87.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 437,779 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,380,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

