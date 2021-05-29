Kin (KIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.36 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $93.36 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

