Klaytn Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and $58.40 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00317222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00195661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00842624 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00029245 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,581,796,816 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,484,812 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars.

