Klever Price Tops $0.0594 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $201.84 million and $2.99 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00196720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.77 or 0.00853207 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.