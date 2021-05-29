Komodo Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.41 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $177.28 million and $4.41 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00423559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.49 or 0.00326194 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00161362 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010906 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,946,320 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.