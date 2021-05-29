Kuende (KUE) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $939,965.69 and approximately $191,513.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00076189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00881702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.49 or 0.09199499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00090435 BTC.

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

