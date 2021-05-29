L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,596. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

