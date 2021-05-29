Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 2.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $649.85. 842,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,742. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $266.09 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.