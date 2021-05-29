Lambda (LAMB) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.12 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $68.12 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lambda has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00853729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.64 or 0.08770897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00087496 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,200,554 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

