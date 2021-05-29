Landbox Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $32,325.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00058603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00317383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00190581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.29 or 0.00770100 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.