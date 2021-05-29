Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.11

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $12.01. Landec shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 148,529 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNDC. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James G. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 over the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

