Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Lennar worth $33,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

