Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $187,206.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,548.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and sold 8,542 shares valued at $152,623. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 79,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at $4,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.11, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

