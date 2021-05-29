Litecoin Cash Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $4,827.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.57 or 0.01276430 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,669.38 or 1.00217324 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 121.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 725,342,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

