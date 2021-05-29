Loki (LOKI) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,792.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,294.76 or 0.06595508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01872195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00478686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00181938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.24 or 0.00699098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00468322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00423559 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

