Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Hits $403.03 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $403.03 million and $48.00 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00075624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00875624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.09158760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00090175 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,260,750 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

