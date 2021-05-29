Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.71. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 39,443 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $113.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luby’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Luby’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

