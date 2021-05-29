Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Trading Down 0.3%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. 4,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.