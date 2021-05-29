Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the April 29th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.70. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.