Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.8% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $360.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $357.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

