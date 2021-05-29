Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.86

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.26. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 443,799 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mechel PAO during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

