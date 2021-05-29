Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $9.40. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 53,171 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $229.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.