Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF remained flat at $$5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

Mediaset EspaÃ±a ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising Telecinco, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audiovisual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

