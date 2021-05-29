Mercury Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,786.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $6,786.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00319345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00196637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00797422 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.