MicroBitcoin (MBC) One Day Volume Tops $422.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $422.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007044 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00122988 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

