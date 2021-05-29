Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.86

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.86 and traded as high as $28.20. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 22,458 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $321.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

