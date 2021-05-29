MimbleWimbleCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $98,046.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $89.19 million and $98,046.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.31 or 0.00024206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00506569 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004282 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.66 or 0.01438668 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,738,035 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

