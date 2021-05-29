Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches Market Cap of $19.85 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.66 or 0.00050765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $19.85 million and $140,605.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00311047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00191952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.58 or 0.00826540 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

