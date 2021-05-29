Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Hits $635.40

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for $635.40 or 0.01815840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $32.15 million and approximately $5,900.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00313052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00192068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.72 or 0.00822245 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 50,596 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

