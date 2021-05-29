Mist (MIST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,780.00

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $4,780.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.43 or 0.00842041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.56 or 0.08699584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00087459 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.