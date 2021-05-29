Mithril Price Hits $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $46.24 million and approximately $19.30 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

