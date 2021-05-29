Modefi (MOD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $868,241.00

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $23.87 million and approximately $868,241.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00005344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00076189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00881702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.49 or 0.09199499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00090435 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,912,464 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

