Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Moderna worth $48,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,509 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $1,149,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $185.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

