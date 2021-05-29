MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the April 29th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MonotaRO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 8,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,536. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MONOY shares. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

