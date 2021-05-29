Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00471377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

