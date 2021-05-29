MORPHOSE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,726.00 (MORPH)

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One MORPHOSE coin can now be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00021865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MORPHOSE has a market capitalization of $372,013.71 and $4,726.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MORPHOSE has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00196720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.77 or 0.00853207 BTC.

MORPHOSE Coin Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,583 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

Buying and Selling MORPHOSE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using U.S. dollars.

