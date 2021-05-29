MXC (MXC) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MXC has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $71.95 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00108572 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.99 or 0.00695357 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,577,738,083 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

