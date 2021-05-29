NANJCOIN (NANJ) Market Cap Reaches $2.00 Million

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One NANJCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1,479.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NANJCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00075624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00875624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.09158760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00090175 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJ is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NANJCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NANJCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.