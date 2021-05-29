Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $213,835.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $213,835.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003961 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001034 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00062265 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048447 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,723,109 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

