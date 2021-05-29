Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Down 50.7% in May

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the April 29th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,878,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSAV stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 23,397,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,308,883. Net Savings Link has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

