Newscrypto Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.19 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $129.08 million and $11.19 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00196720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.77 or 0.00853207 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,918 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,270 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

