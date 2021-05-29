Newton Coin Project (NCP) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $55,212.81 and approximately $51.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

