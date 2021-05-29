NextDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $208,685.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $208,685.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002394 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00317222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004805 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,003,937,058 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,704,949 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

