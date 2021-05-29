NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

NGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.95.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.