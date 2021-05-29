North American Tungsten Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North American Tungsten Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the April 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NATUF stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 126,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,245. North American Tungsten has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
North American Tungsten Company Profile
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for North American Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.