North American Tungsten Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North American Tungsten Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the April 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NATUF stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 126,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,245. North American Tungsten has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

North American Tungsten Company Profile

North American Tungsten Corporation Ltd., a tungsten mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of tungsten ores and concentrates. It owns interests in the Cantung mine in the Northwest Territories; the Mactung mineral property on the border of Yukon and Northwest Territories; and other tungsten exploration prospects.

