Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.56

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $16.51. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 10,040 shares trading hands.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.05 million, a P/E ratio of -411.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

