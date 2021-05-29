Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $17,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

NCLH stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

