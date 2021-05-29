NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as high as C$3.03. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 3,223,308 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a market cap of C$675.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.12.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

