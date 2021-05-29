Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Hits $4.05 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $406,649.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00311047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00191952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.58 or 0.00826540 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

